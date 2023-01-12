News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Ronald Lamola

The former ANC youth leaguer has been consistently effective as justice minister

12 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Ronald Lamola

Ronald Lamola may have lost out on the ANC deputy presidency, but as justice minister he has consistently been more effective than many of his predecessors. He followed through on a promise to make the National Prosecuting Authority’s crack team investigating high-profile state capture and corruption cases, the Investigating Directorate (ID), permanent. This week he revealed that private funding for the ID would go ahead, to help bring to book those responsible for hollowing out the state to line their own pockets. He may have lost to Paul Mashatile for the party’s No 2 spot, but there is great promise ahead for the former ANC youth leaguer. 

Picture: GDE MEDIA
Picture: GDE MEDIA

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s understanding of his job leaves much to be desired. He insists that e-toll payments will be refunded. Sanral and the National Treasury have not responded, and neither have car hire firms that passed on the costs to customers. Then he wants to sponsor a reality show on combating drugs and addiction, instead of, well, stepping up his administration’s efforts to fight crime. Oh, and he has proposed a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg blast, which killed 37 people, when it’s the purview of the police to investigate. After only a few months in office, Lesufi’s reckless populism is already intolerable.  

A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu

All the ANC ‘princess’ got for her years of service to the party were fewer than 50 votes in a presidential nomination from the conference floor
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

A good week for Kennedy Bungane

The African Bank CEO deserves credit for the bank’s rise from curatorship ashes
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

A bad week for Nomvula Mokonyane

Just when the country was forgetting about one of its least competent officers of state, Nomvula Mokonyane popped up again, leading a protest against ...
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
De Ruyter, a Shakespeare tragedy
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Show us the money, ANC begs civil servants
News & Fox
5.
Mashatile blames Zondo report for ANC’s money woes
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.