A good week for Ronald Lamola
Ronald Lamola may have lost out on the ANC deputy presidency, but as justice minister he has consistently been more effective than many of his predecessors. He followed through on a promise to make the National Prosecuting Authority’s crack team investigating high-profile state capture and corruption cases, the Investigating Directorate (ID), permanent. This week he revealed that private funding for the ID would go ahead, to help bring to book those responsible for hollowing out the state to line their own pockets. He may have lost to Paul Mashatile for the party’s No 2 spot, but there is great promise ahead for the former ANC youth leaguer.
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s understanding of his job leaves much to be desired. He insists that e-toll payments will be refunded. Sanral and the National Treasury have not responded, and neither have car hire firms that passed on the costs to customers. Then he wants to sponsor a reality show on combating drugs and addiction, instead of, well, stepping up his administration’s efforts to fight crime. Oh, and he has proposed a commission of inquiry into the Boksburg blast, which killed 37 people, when it’s the purview of the police to investigate. After only a few months in office, Lesufi’s reckless populism is already intolerable.
A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu
A good week for Kennedy Bungane
A bad week for Nomvula Mokonyane
