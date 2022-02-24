A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

A good week

To think that you could have picked up Anglo American Platinum shares for less than R180 each six years ago. Back then, with the prices of platinum group metals (PGMs) in the gutter, Amplats was forced into a brutal cull of staff and mines. Now the company has paid R300 in dividends for the 2021 year — an R80bn windfall for investors, not to mention the tens of billions of rands that will go to the SA fiscus. Sure, CEO Natascha Viljoen hasn’t had to do any of the nasty stuff her predecessor Chris Griffith was forced to, but Amplats clearly hasn’t lost its head since PGM prices began flying. Parent Anglo American must be delighted.