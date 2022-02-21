Companies

WATCH: Amplats benefits from higher platinum output and prices

Business Day TV talks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen

21 February 2022 - 21:11
Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Natascha Viljoen. Picture: SUPPLIED

Increased platinum production and higher prices have given Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) a boost. The miner has posted a 160% surge in earnings and lifted its full-year dividend by a record 558%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Natascha Viljoen.

