NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Amplats benefits from higher platinum output and prices
Business Day TV talks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen
21 February 2022 - 21:11
Increased platinum production and higher prices have given Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) a boost. The miner has posted a 160% surge in earnings and lifted its full-year dividend by a record 558%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Natascha Viljoen.
