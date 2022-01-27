A bad week for Poppy Khoza

A bad week

This week’s report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is a damning indictment of the failings of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) — and its CEO, Poppy Khoza, who is only too quick to withdraw airworthiness certificates in other firms, while remaining blind to the the fatal flaws in her own backyard. The flight inspection aircraft that crashed, killing three pilots two years ago, was not maintained as it should have been, and not inspected by Sacaa’s own unit as it should have been. No surprises that this catastrophic entity falls under Fikile Mbalula’s department, which has sat on the report since November.