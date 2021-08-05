Money & Investing

ArcelorMittal back from the abyss

An astonishing change in fortunes has made ArcelorMittal SA one of the JSE’s best performers this year. Will it last?

BL PREMIUM
05 August 2021 - 05:00 Lisa Steyn

There are a few contenders for SA’s corporate turnaround story of the year: think sugar group Tongaat or packaging outfit Nampak.

But the most eye-catching is ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now