A bad week for Gary Player

A good week

Arguably the worst thing about becoming the world’s wealthiest person (if only for a few days) is the extent to which avid hangers-on, former schoolmasters and an unseemly number of other South Africans crawl out of the woodwork with their begging bowls. What, after all, is a couple of bob when your net worth hits $185bn? Elon Musk’s stratospheric tally — thanks to Tesla’s gravity-defying share price run — isn’t our national achievement. But with different leadership, perhaps it could have been.