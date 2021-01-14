A bad week for Gary Player
A good week
Arguably the worst thing about becoming the world’s wealthiest person (if only for a few days) is the extent to which avid hangers-on, former schoolmasters and an unseemly number of other South Africans crawl out of the woodwork with their begging bowls. What, after all, is a couple of bob when your net worth hits $185bn? Elon Musk’s stratospheric tally — thanks to Tesla’s gravity-defying share price run — isn’t our national achievement. But with different leadership, perhaps it could have been.
A bad week
As if being a global ambassador for the apartheid regime was not enough, Gary Player, 85, has now added an award from despot-in-chief Donald Trump to his trophy wall. The golfer was lambasted for accepting the presidential medal of freedom after Trump’s assault on democracy last week when he encouraged a violent mob to invade the Capitol during the ratification of Joe Biden’s victory. Player’s own son, Marc, led the charge, saying he wished his father had declined the award. "Tone deaf. In denial. Wrong!" he tweeted. We concur.
