A bad week for Mosebenzi Zwane

A good week

What started out as a side project to help China’s fledgling online shopping industry 16 years ago is set to become the world’s biggest-ever IPO, cementing founder Jack Ma’s status as one of the internet’s savviest entrepreneurs. So-called because of his belief that "small is beautiful, small is powerful", the Ant Group, part of Ma’s Alibaba empire, is set to raise $35bn when it goes public on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges later this year, with an estimated value of up to $300bn.