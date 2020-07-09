A bad week for Ace Magashule

A bad week

It’s never really a bad week for the king of unaccountability, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule but the ANC’s Teflon Don has once again made a mockery of his party’s promises to get tough on corruption. This week he accepted the decision to reinstate Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chair Florence Radzilani even though both appeared in advocate Terry Motau’s report on the theft of more than R2bn from VBS Mutual Bank. Well-stocked state bank, here we come.