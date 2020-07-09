News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Ace Magashule

The ANC’s Teflon Don has once again made a mockery of his party’s promises to get tough on corruption

09 July 2020 - 05:00
Vusi Thembekwayo. Picture: Russell Roberts/Financial Mail.
A good week

Consider us motivated, Vusi Thembekwayo. He’s a venture capitalist and motivational speaker, and his video rant, posted on social media over a week ago, has helped electrify a nation sick to the gills with overfed, pontificating politicians who’d quite happily see lockdowns continue even as thousands of families lose their breadwinners and businesses hit the wall. Thembekwayo’s lacerating takedown should be a timely reminder to those in charge that their (in)actions have consequences. Time for a citizens’ revolt?

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
A bad week

It’s never really a bad week for the king of unaccountability, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule but the ANC’s Teflon Don has once again made a mockery of his party’s promises to get tough on corruption. This week he accepted the decision to reinstate Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and deputy chair Florence Radzilani even though both appeared in advocate Terry Motau’s report on the theft of more than R2bn from VBS Mutual Bank. Well-stocked state bank, here we come.

ROB ROSE: ‘Politicians, where are you now?’

For years, SA’s politicians have squandered the country’s resources and, while Covid-19 has laid bare just how ill-equipped they are to actually ...
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC reinstates Limpopo officials implicated in VBS saga

Secretary-general ACE Magashule says the party will explain the rationale behind the decision
National
1 week ago

