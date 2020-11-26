TECH REVIEW: LG Wing — a most unusual smartphone

LG Wing

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3/5

LG has been daring with its mobile designs, proving it is unafraid to fail. We’ve seen the curved G Flex, modular G5 and now, a swivelling handset.

The Wing is the first device under LG’s Explorer Project, a new category aimed at interacting with devices in new ways.

It is the most unsual smartphone we’ve used, with a main 6.8-inch OLED display and a secondary 3.9-inch one, which opens into a T shape. It is heavy at 260g. The build quality is solid but I felt safer holding it with both hands. It takes a few tries before you find a rhythm but, like folding screens, it is very satisfying to snap shut.

LG says it can withstand more than 200,000 swivels — roughly 277 swivels daily for two years.

Swivel Mode brings up recommended apps to use such as the gallery, YouTube, Chrome, camera and Game Launcher.

Accessing the camera this way is useful for content creators because it supports gimbal mode and dual-camera recording. The built-in gimbal takes care of shaky footage and easy navigation, while dual-camera recording lets you shoot split screen or pic-in-pic. The latter is ideal for travel vlogs or gaming-related content.

The triple rear cameras comprise a 64MP main; 13MP ultra-wide; and 12MP ultrawide dedicated for gimbal mode. The selfie camera is a 32MP pop-up, which means there’s no notch.

It is an interesting way to consume content on YouTube and still use the handset to do other things; use it as a GPS and still take calls without losing view of your navigation; or use two apps at once.

Not all apps are optimised for Swivel Mode, such as Netflix. But you have the option of accessing playback controls on supported apps via the secondary screen if you’re not multi-tasking.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip with 5G support, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4000mAh battery. A case is provided in the box.

This is a daring device that would suit content creators or heavy multimedia users. It takes getting used to and could be a substitute for a tablet. But it is neither waterproof nor does it support a high screen-refresh rate. It retails for R19,999.