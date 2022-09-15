DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fog lights needed at Porsche

There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
1. The Porsche Caveat
The worst-kept secret in European industry is out: the Volkswagen group will list Porsche in a limited share offering that could value it at up to €85bn. The portents are not good, however. Supply chains are fragile, a recession is looming and Germany’s Dax has lost a fifth of its value since January. Also, rival Aston Martin’s share price has collapsed by 99% since it went public at the end of 2018.
2. Tiger in Bulls tank
Fierce forward Marco van Staden has returned to the Blue Bulls after a season with Leicester Tigers in English rugby’s premiership. Van Staden, who is the only player to have made it from university rugby to provincial and Springbok level in a single year, is famous for thunderous tackles that have on occasion KO’d opponents. He is known in the team as Eskom because he puts the lights out.
3. Pink jumbos thrive
Gabon has claimed success in halting the spiral to extinction of its rainforest elephants, a different species to the savanna elephant. Over the past 10 years, according to Lee White, a British-born zoologist who is minister of the environment, the elephant population has increased by about a third to 95,000. The elephants have pinker tusks than plains elephants and their ivory is prized by poachers. The success in halting their decline is ascribed to armies of park rangers armed to the teeth.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Fog lights needed at Porsche
The performance car brand is about to be listed, but it might suffer acceleration glitches
