ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Soon every car will feel like driving a smartphone With every new model of most vehicle brands, the integration of digital tools and capabilities goes one step further into the future

Almost every consumer has experienced the digital revolution in their hands and pockets as mobile phones gain new capability and capacity, seemingly, every day. It’s a noisy revolution, with every new feature and function trumpeted by every cellphone manufacturer as if the wheel had just been reinvented – again and again.

Ironically, it is now indeed the turn of the wheel to undergo the same digital revolution. With every new model of most vehicle brands, the integration of digital tools and capabilities goes one step further...