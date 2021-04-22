Hold the phone, LG makes a smart move

Officially, LG says that its "strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services".

South Korea’s second-largest appliance brand struggled to keep up with competition from then-emerging smartphone manufacturers like Huawei and Xiaomi, which have managed to dominate the modern mobile phone landscape. Xiaomi has overtaken Chinese rival Huawei as the latter faced increased political pressure and sanctions from the US government, crippling its supply chain and harming its software access.

It’s estimated that LG’s smartphone division has collectively lost around $4.4bn since 2015. The manufacturer continuously invested resources into developing smartphone designs that stood out in a sea of black slabs. This included, but wasn’t limited to, devices featuring attachable folding displays (as found in some of the G series), a vibrating display and palm reading on the G8 and the wonderfully inventive Wing that launched in 2020.

LG’s flagship smartphones are likely to still be supported, through software updates, for the next three years. The mid-range LG phones are likely to be supported for one or two years.

While the world’s smartphone users will miss out on LG’s inventive devices, it’s understandable to wonder where the company will direct its resources now.

In SA, LG says it will continue to "leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas."

Deon Prinsloo, GM at LG Electronics Mobile, tells the FM: "The company will focus its resources on growing its other business units within the brand globally."

The thrill of unboxing an LG-branded smartphone to see what strange features were built into the device will be sorely missed.

Several companies have already laid claim to some of the components produced by LG, so their hardware will probably live on in other brands and product lineups.