SA is home to the world’s largest 3D printer

The world’s largest 3D printer is right here in SA, and it is already at work turning powder into large metal components for the aerospace sector.

The printer — or more accurately, a metal additive manufacturing system — is housed at the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) in Pretoria. It is part of Aeroswift, a project funded by the science & innovation department to industrialise and commercialise the printer’s technology. It cost R100m to build.

The CSIR and Aerosud Innovation Centre — a subsidiary of aircraft manufacturer Aerospace Development Corp — saw the potential of this technology as far back as 2011, and have since designed, built and manufactured an advanced 3D printer — all in SA.

The CSIR hopes to secure contracts with international suppliers, and thanks to an existing relationship with Airbus, is in negotiations to print parts for the European aircraft maker.

Additive manufacturing is a relatively new manufacturing technology. It is considered one of the key technologies that will support the production of high-value parts for industries such as aerospace. Additive manufacturing fuses materials together, layer by layer, into 3D functioning parts that are lighter and stronger than standard parts.

The 3D printer uses lasers to melt titanium powder to produce the metal parts.

Some of Aeroswift’s research breakthroughs include 3D-printed parts such as a pilot’s throttle lever and a condition lever grip for the locally developed Ahrlac (an acronym for advanced high-performance reconnaissance light aircraft); a fuel tank pylon bracket for a commercial aircraft; a missile boat tail; and a drone frame.

Lerato Tshabalala, research group leader at the CSIR, says it was an ambitious approach to introduce the technology in SA. Its aim was to build a high-speed, high-powered system that could generate large parts.

"The system has the ability to produce geometrically complex parts according to a customer’s specification, minimising material wastage while processing difficult-to-machine materials," she says. "The system can also be used to produce parts for the power generation, automotive tooling, defence and manufacturing sectors."