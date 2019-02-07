Neuro-engineers make breakthrough in mind-reading technology

Researchers at Columbia University in New York have published the remarkable results of ongoing research into "mind-reading" technology that can synthesise speech from brain activity.

The paper is titled "Towards reconstructing intelligible speech from the human auditory cortex", and was published by Scientific Reports on January 29.

The full text is accessible from Nature.com.

The neuro-engineers behind the breakthrough work at the university’s Zuckerman Institute — named for media mogul and investor Mortimer Zuckerman — which focuses on the brain and mind.

Nima Mesgarani, the principal investigator and lead author of the paper, explains how researchers used a combination of a vocoder and electrocorticography on five volunteers for this project.

The vocoder here is a computer algorithm that learns to "speak" from a data stream and through exposure to language, as seen in virtual assistants like Siri and Amazon’s Echo, while with electrocorticography patients have electrodes implanted in their brains to measure brain activity.

The volunteers were undergoing brain surgery for epilepsy, and consented to having the implants placed during this process.

Initially they were exposed to a short selection of spoken sentences to identify patterns in their brain activity while listening. This data was used to train the vocoder.

Thereafter the patients heard prerecorded recited numbers between zero and nine.

The resulting brain activity data was then run through the vocoder to produce sound. This, in turn, was analysed and cleaned up, and the final output is a robotic- sounding voice reciting the numbers — stilted and early- sci-fi-esque, but clearly audible.

The recordings are uploaded as "supplementary materials" at the end of the paper on Nature.com, so if you want a spine-tingling experience of a computer voice powered by thought, this is where you’ll find it.

Next, the Zuckerman team plan to move on to "more complicated words and sentences", with a view to working towards an implant "that translates the wearer’s thoughts directly into words".

In the release, Mesgarani calls this a "game-changer" which "would give anyone who has lost their ability to speak, whether through injury or disease, the renewed chance to connect to the world around them".