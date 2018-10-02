What is ASMR and why do some people react to it?

A fully clothed blonde woman whispers into her camera while strumming her manicured fingers across a soft-bristle make-up brush. "I’m just examining. Just paying attention … making sure that you’re in good health," she purrs, as she strokes the camera lens with the brush.

It’s not sexual in any way, but it feels personal and is oddly soothing.

This is Maria "Gentle Whispering", a YouTube "ASMRtist" with 1.4-million subscribers and more than half-a-billion views since she started in 2011.

The acronym stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, a physical reaction experienced by some people when they are exposed to the right visual and auditory stimuli.

According to a study by psychology professor Stephen Smith of the University of Winnipeg, ASMR is probably the first psychological phenomenon that was discovered by internet users rather than by scientists.

The study found that people who experience ASMR reactions have neural networks that are fundamentally different to those of other people.

So ASMR viewers feel warm and fuzzy when they watch YouTube videos in which people do things like whispering and tapping or strumming a comb.

"Many users describe it as a ‘head orgasm’," says reporter Scaachi Koul in the Follow This Netflix documentary episode about the phenomenon. For Koul, ASMR creates a tingle in her spine and brain. She says it provides a calming respite from her busy life and hectic job.

For me the tingling sensation mostly runs gently down my neck into the tension in my shoulders, forcing me to relax in ways that normally would cost a lot of money at a fancy spa. Ironically, my favourite sensory therapy is courtesy of the Instagram user Andrea @therosequeenn, who slowly, beautifully, cuts up a succession of Lush beauty and spa products.