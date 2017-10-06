Companies

Uber rival hits Paris roads with support from China

06 October 2017 - 06:16 Foreign Staff
Estonian competition: Taxify CEO Markus Villig is upbeat about growth. Picture: REUTERS
Estonian competition: Taxify CEO Markus Villig is upbeat about growth. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — An Estonian ride-hailing service started operations in Paris on Thursday, tackling market leader Uber armed with backing from China’s Didi, bigger margins for drivers and a CE who is only 23 years old.

The service, Taxify, already claims 3-million customers in 19 countries.

"Paris is essentially dominated by one US company," CE Markus Villig said.

"We want to prove that European companies can also come in and gain a significant market share and show some competition," said Villig, who founded Taxify when he was a 19-year-old student.

Villig said Taxify had managed to capture 20% to 30% of market share within the first year of operations in some countries and "we hope that we can have something similar in France as well".

"I’m proud to say we are the biggest ride-sharing platform now in Europe, after Uber, and the biggest European one actually headquartered in Europe."

Uber London increased revenue and profitability before its licence was revoked

However, it’s difficult to gauge Uber London’s true profitability as commissions from drivers are routed to a holding company in the ...
19 hours ago

Like Uber, Taxify operates via a smartphone app, allowing users to book rides and pay for them without using cash. But Taxify said it would take only 15% commission from drivers, compared with Uber’s 25% and would price the rides 10% below those of the US giant.

And unlike Uber, which lost $2.8bn in 2016 on turnover of $6.5bn, Taxify is profitable, Villig said. The company also enjoys the backing of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing, which in 2016 took over Uber China, driving its US competitor out of China.

Didi said in August it had entered into a "strategic partnership" with Taxify, without specifying details. But according to Villig, the Chinese behemoth, which claims it has 400-million users, took a stake of just under 20% in his company during the summer.

AFP

Uber board reins in ousted CEO Travis Kalanick

The plan also opens the door to a $1bn-plus investment from Japan’s SoftBank
1 day ago

As Saudi women get right to drive, Uber eyes a female recruitment drive

The repeal of the ban on women drivers could cause a drop in demand for ride-sharing services, as more women buy their own cars and get behind the ...
2 days ago

Uber pushes back against ousted Travis Kalanick's appointment of two board members

There are questions about the former CEO’s power to unilaterally appoint directors as Benchmark, Uber’s largest shareholder, is suing him ...
3 days ago

