Uber rival hits Paris roads with support from China

Paris — An Estonian ride-hailing service started operations in Paris on Thursday, tackling market leader Uber armed with backing from China’s Didi, bigger margins for drivers and a CE who is only 23 years old.

The service, Taxify, already claims 3-million customers in 19 countries.

"Paris is essentially dominated by one US company," CE Markus Villig said.

"We want to prove that European companies can also come in and gain a significant market share and show some competition," said Villig, who founded Taxify when he was a 19-year-old student.

Villig said Taxify had managed to capture 20% to 30% of market share within the first year of operations in some countries and "we hope that we can have something similar in France as well".

"I’m proud to say we are the biggest ride-sharing platform now in Europe, after Uber, and the biggest European one actually headquartered in Europe."