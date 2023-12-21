News & Fox / Another Week

ANOTHER WEEK: War and peace

21 December 2023 - 04:55
Picture: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
Moscow is all lit up for Christmas with lights and decorations while 872km to the south its forces lit up the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with bombs and missiles.

The Christmas contrast could not have been greater since Russia’s war against neighbouring Ukraine began almost two years ago.

Saint Basil’s cathedral was a haven of peace while Kyiv's Sophia Square was briefly lit up with a Christmas tree in defiance of a blackout.

