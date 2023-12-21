The rand hedge play has reclaimed its status as the JSE’s best property performer. Is it too late to share in the pickings?
Moscow is all lit up for Christmas with lights and decorations while 872km to the south its forces lit up the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with bombs and missiles.
The Christmas contrast could not have been greater since Russia’s war against neighbouring Ukraine began almost two years ago.
Saint Basil’s cathedral was a haven of peace while Kyiv's Sophia Square was briefly lit up with a Christmas tree in defiance of a blackout.
ANOTHER WEEK: War and peace
