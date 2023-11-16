New faces, new ideas and a big CEO payday at Shoprite’s AGM
Shoprite AGM reveals the usual impressive numbers, and good news for CEO remuneration
16 November 2023 - 05:00
It has been four long years since Shoprite held an in-person AGM. How things have changed. It now serves decent coffee and even delicious snacks. Gone are the hot-water urns beside a bowl of coffee granules and Marie biscuits.
Not expecting these changes, I’d stocked up with good coffee for the visit to Brackenfell. Even without the coffee the trip was worth it because the board has changed. That is old news but an in-person meeting is an opportunity to engage with the directors, which is always worthwhile...
