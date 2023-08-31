By any measure, Sasol shares look cheap. But the jury is out on whether the group can hold its own in the global chemicals market, not to mention whether it will ever unlock value from its (dirty) ...
A common currency is a fool’s errand, wrapped in ideological bluster, inside a giant waste of time
Semigration, digital nomads and high interest rates push demand and prices to record highs
‘If I were offered the job again ... I’d probably walk away’ — EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on the quest for accountability for corporate corruption in South Africa
Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African tells the story of the behemoth on the continent, as catalyst both for capitalism and for change
Read the new Gordon Institute of Business Science/Business Leadership South Africa anti-corruption working guide for SA companies.
Anti Corruption Working Guide by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | New anti-corruption working guide for SA companies
Read the new Gordon Institute of Business Science/Business Leadership South Africa anti-corruption working guide for SA companies.
Anti Corruption Working Guide by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
Also read:
What EOH says about corruption and accountability
A toolkit to bust corruption
State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.