FREE TO READ | New anti-corruption working guide for SA companies

31 August 2023 - 08:09
Read the new Gordon Institute of Business Science/Business Leadership South Africa anti-corruption working guide for SA companies.

Anti Corruption Working Guide by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd

What EOH says about corruption and accountability

‘If I were offered the job again ... I’d probably walk away’ — EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on the quest for accountability for corporate corruption in ...
A toolkit to bust corruption

South Africa’s first ‘anti-corruption working guide’ was released this week. It’s not a moment too soon, given the corporate scandals of recent times
State capture remains prevalent in SOEs, says Busi Mavuso

Mavuso says boards at state-owned entities do not have the power to make decisions
