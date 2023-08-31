A toolkit to bust corruption
South Africa’s first ‘anti-corruption working guide’ was released this week. It’s not a moment too soon, given the corporate scandals of recent times
31 August 2023 - 05:00
Given the series of grisly Hollywood-style frauds in recent years — the pilfering at EOH, the R2bn grand larceny at VBS Mutual Bank and the R106bn con at Steinhoff, for starters — you’d have to wonder why there’s been no crib-sheet to help companies thwart corruption.
It’s a question that seized Gideon Pogrund’s centre for business ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), and led to the launch of the country’s first “anti-corruption working guide” this week, in partnership with Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.