MIKE MULLER: Why lawfare targeting sewerage is misguided in risky cholera polemic

Cholera afflicts whole societies, not just individuals. And SA is suffering from an outbreak of cholera polemic that could be bad for public health and the public purse.
Sewage is running down many SA streets, with a third of urban wastewater not reaching the treatment works. Many communities lack reliable clean water to maintain healthy homes. Yet the cholera narrative is driving a push to spend on expensive infrastructure that will do little for most vulnerable communities.
“Lawfare”, legal action against the government as Outa is threatening in Tshwane, often diverts resources from interventions that would help communities stay healthier in the long term. Key messages that could make a difference are drowned out by the noise. And when cholera becomes politically controversial, cases may just not be reported.
So the current “conventional wisdom” about cholera must be challenged. This year’s mini-outbreak seems to have subsided with the health department noting “a significant decline” in suspected and confirmed cases. Up to July 5, 47 people were reported by the department to have died; most of the 198 confirmed cases were in Gauteng, mainly from Hammanskraal, Tshwane.
Many people claim that the cholera was caused by polluted water from malfunctioning water works. But since, countrywide, infrastructure is still not working properly, why are cholera infections declining and what caused the outbreak in the first place?
There is no mystery. The WHO reported almost 100,000 cases in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe up to mid-May and noted that cases were imported into SA from these neighbours followed by “increased local transmission”. Cholera travels by road and rail rather than by rivers and pipes. Polluted water is just one of many routes by which it spreads once it arrives.
Awkward message
Government and the public are embarrassed because cholera is transmitted primarily by what doctors call the “faecal-oral route”, poor hygiene, politely put. It is uncomfortable to tell people to improve their hygiene, implying that cholera is a disease of dirty people.
The message that cholera (and other diseases) are spread by peoples’ behaviour rather than by water is also awkward for other groups. Wastewater treatment is a useful and respectable career for professionals and offers profitable business opportunities. These are not threatened by understanding cholera better since far more work is needed than there is money available. What matters is to prioritise actions and spend available funds where they can bring most benefit.
Unfortunately, it is heresy to suggest that polluted water is not the root cause of cholera. The “experts” and politicians who listen to them, often cite British doctor John Snow who explained how cholera should be controlled in 1849.
Snow challenged the (then) conventional wisdom that cholera was spread by “miasmas” — “bad air”. He showed that it was occurring where “cesspits” for household sewage leaked into neighbouring water wells. Snow famously removed the pump handle from London’s Broad Street well, to stop people using it.
In the legend, the cholera epidemic ended when the pump was closed. But Snow himself reported that the epidemic was already declining as people fled the area and “the attacks had … diminished before the use of the water was stopped”.
He concluded that “cholera might be checked and kept at bay by simple measures”. People in contact with cholera victims should “wash their hands carefully, and frequently, never omitting to do so before touching food”. If they had to use water from sources into which sewers discharged, it should be “filtered and well boiled before it is used”. They should aim to get water from sources not used for sewage disposal. His message was that it is contact with human waste that transmits diseases such as cholera.
Drowned out
In 19th century London, the problem was wells next to cesspits. In SA now, the threat in many urban communities is that sewage runs down the roads where children play and through which people walk to go to work. Poor hygiene at social gatherings and ceremonies where food is shared, is another common hazard.
Fewer cases do not mean that cholera is over and the department warns that people must “remain vigilant and exercise personal hygiene at all times, especially when preparing and serving food during mass gatherings”. That message is being drowned out by loud concern about poorly functioning sewage works. Yet, the department of water & sanitation’s “Green Drop Watch Report” reads that only 70% of the country’s wastewater treatment capacity is used, suggesting that much wastewater simply flows, untreated, into the environment.
A priority should thus be to fix broken township sewers and ensure reliable water supply (and soap) for people to wash their hands. Instead, hundreds of millions of rand is demanded for sewerage works where much of the sewage never arrives.
Of course, overloaded works in places such as Hammanskraal must be upgraded. Tshwane’s wastewater flows are growing and many people downstream use water from the river into which the works discharge. But people in Hammanskraal need enough water, now, to live hygienic lives and it may be cheaper, quicker and safer to bring it from less risky sources.
In other parts of the country, the route to healthier, safer communities will be to supply enough safe water (so that hands can be washed) and to help households and communities dispose safely of human waste (using pit latrines if building and maintaining sewers is beyond their means). Richer communities may choose (and pay) to treat wastewater to higher standards, to allow boating on the Vaal Barrage in Emfuleni, enjoy nature and heritage in the Magaliesberg or swim at beaches in Cape Town and eThekwini.
Cholera shows that managing water and sanitation for better health is a complicated business that requires difficult choices. The challenge is to get priorities right and apply limited financial and technical resources where they will have most impact. In many places, advanced sewage treatment, however attractive, will not be the immediate priority.
• Mike Muller is a visiting adjunct professor at the Wits School of Governance and registered professional engineer who has worked on WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and health programmes in Mozambique, SA and internationally. He won a World Health Organisation forum health systems prize in 1988 for research that resulted in action for a paper describing a Mozambican sanitation programme.
