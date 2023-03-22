Milpark Education launches School of Financial Services
The school's multidisciplinary courses provide a competitive advantage with industry-relevant content and practical applications
The financial services industry is constantly shifting, with firms and professionals rising to tackle today’s most pressing challenges — while continuously innovating as the market evolves.
From regulatory changes and new technologies, to driving customer-centric models, these constant changes require an integrated approach to corporate education.
To meet this demand, Milpark Education has launched the Milpark School of Financial Services.
Combining capabilities from the former School of Investment & Banking and School of Financial Planning & Insurance, the Milpark School of Financial Services offers niche capabilities across all four areas of specialisation in the SA financial services industry.
The school has quality and accessible offerings — from entry to postgraduate level — in banking, investments, financial planning and risk and insurance. This is perfect for corporates looking for an education partner to meet their bespoke needs.
“The Milpark School of Financial Services is a school for financial professionals, run by financial professionals, with a unified vision to best meet the educational demands of the market,” says David Venter, head of school: strategy, operations and student experience at Milpark Education.
Quality, accessible, scalable online education
“Businesses have specific training requirements — from regular training to upskilling teams or individuals, to putting staff or bursary students through higher education programmes,” says Venter.
“They are looking for an education partner that can provide a seamless solution in terms of onboarding, while offering quality online education across a number of multidisciplinary and niche areas and levels. The School of Financial Services provides that.”
Milpark School of Financial Services will generate educational benefits critical to providing high quality financial educationDavid Venter, head of school: strategy, operations and student experience at Milpark Education
With bespoke, scalable educational offerings to meet education and compliance needs, the Milpark School of Financial Services positions all the qualification and expertise under one umbrella — with a full articulation path across multiple financial services disciplines, from NQF level five to level eight qualifications.
Lifelong learning partner
A number of the programmes are endorsed by industry bodies including the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa (FPI), the Insurance Institute of SA, and the Chartered Insurance Institute.
The postgraduate diploma in financial planning satisfies the educational requirement for the prestigious certified financial planner designation, and Milpark Education is an approved provider of professional development training by the FPI.
These courses are designed with the practitioner and student in mind and ensure your organisational learning and development is in the best hands.
“Our courses provide a competitive advantage with industry-relevant content and practical applications, as taught by subject matter experts with industry experience, and the school boasts a knowledgeable and capable team who understand priorities in this space and can fulfil employee and organisational needs through strategically aligned learning journeys,” says Venter.
The financial services school of choice
A dynamic transformation is taking place in the financial services industry, coalescing to create a wave of unprecedented change in the sector. As traditional financial institutions transform and new professionals enter the market, there is a growing need for multi-skilled individuals and learning that equips this market with skills and competencies that prepare them for an ever-evolving world of work.
“With the interconnectedness of financial planning, banking, risk and insurance, and investment management, there is no doubt Milpark School of Financial Services will generate educational benefits critical to providing high-quality financial education,” says Venter.
“We are proud to launch the Milpark School of Financial Services and will endeavour to position ourselves as the online school of choice for professionals.
Click here for more information on the schools and its course.
This article was sponsored by Milpark Education.