Milpark Education launches School of Financial Services

The financial services industry is constantly shifting, with firms and professionals rising to tackle today’s most pressing challenges — while continuously innovating as the market evolves.

From regulatory changes and new technologies, to driving customer-centric models, these constant changes require an integrated approach to corporate education.

To meet this demand, Milpark Education has launched the Milpark School of Financial Services.

Combining capabilities from the former School of Investment & Banking and School of Financial Planning & Insurance, the Milpark School of Financial Services offers niche capabilities across all four areas of specialisation in the SA financial services industry.

The school has quality and accessible offerings — from entry to postgraduate level — in banking, investments, financial planning and risk and insurance. This is perfect for corporates looking for an education partner to meet their bespoke needs.

“The Milpark School of Financial Services is a school for financial professionals, run by financial professionals, with a unified vision to best meet the educational demands of the market,” says David Venter, head of school: strategy, operations and student experience at Milpark Education.

Quality, accessible, scalable online education

“Businesses have specific training requirements — from regular training to upskilling teams or individuals, to putting staff or bursary students through higher education programmes,” says Venter.

“They are looking for an education partner that can provide a seamless solution in terms of onboarding, while offering quality online education across a number of multidisciplinary and niche areas and levels. The School of Financial Services provides that.”