Start your CA journey with Milpark Education's online accounting degree
The course includes consultations, live sessions, mentorships, peer support groups, and study support groups
There's no doubt that becoming a chartered accountant (CA) is no easy task. The studying is demanding, the hours are long and the selection criteria is stringent, ensuring only the best make it into the world of ethical accounting and fair business practice.
With the demands of the working world and trying to make ends meet, qualifying as a CA may seem unattainable. But there are viable, cost effective and flexible solutions and online learning is leading the way.
For those who haven’t studied at tertiary level, but want to climb the corporate ladder, perhaps this is the year to consider an institution with excellent online education options. And if you want to start your journey towards a CA, Milpark Education has you covered. .
“Whether you’ve just stepped out of matric, or are looking to become formally educated in your chosen field, the investment in your education shouldn’t be a difficult decision,” says Judith Terblanche, head of the BCom accounting department at Milpark Education.
“Online learning provides a flexible and accessible way to pursue your studies, while maintaining the quality and access you would expect from in-class courses.”
There are many institutions of higher education that offer online learning platforms and qualifications, but not all schools, programmes or student experiences are created equal.
“Besides being strategic about the profession you choose, be sure to choose an institution that caters to your learning preferences and lifestyle,” says Terblanche.
The investment in your education shouldn’t be a difficult decisionJudith Terblanche, head of BCom accounting department, Milpark Education
Milpark Education’s new BCom in accounting degree is hands-on in the way it prepares students for careers in business leadership, strategy, finance, management accounting, tax and auditing.
This degree is entirely online, with lecturers who have intrinsic understanding of the broader field, and learning and business environments.
It provides a solid foundation and training towards becoming a chartered accountant.
Chartered accounting is not only a promising and diverse career, allowing candidates to work in any industry of choice, but there is high demand for this scarce skill set.
The first year of the Milpark BCom accounting course provides an overview of how financial markets operate and what it takes to be in the financial sector. The course work is so varied that if students are unsure about their career goals, they can keep their options open and adapt as they go.
“It’s also important to understand the level of support the institution will provide — as a stimulating and supportive learning environment is critical,” says Terblanche.
Students have different needs and requirements and Milpark Education assists them in unlocking their potential. It offers a student journey that goes beyond normal lecturer input to include consultations, live sessions, mentorships, peer support groups, and study support groups.
This is available through a student platform that hosts specialist advisers who help students manage their workload and provide motivational and psychosocial counselling.
“We provide a safe environment for students to actualise their dreams in the CA space and it starts by applying to study a BCom accounting at Milpark Education’s School of Professional Accounting,” says Terblanche.
“While studying online requires self-discipline, self-motivation and communication, students can quickly develop these skills, which are important for the workplace. This online course is a great option to consider after matric, and a fantastic stepping stone into the world of chartered accounting.”
Click here for more information on Milpark Education and its new online BCom in accounting course.
Registration closes on February 27 2023.
This article was sponsored by Milpark Education.