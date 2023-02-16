Start your CA journey with Milpark Education's online accounting degree

There's no doubt that becoming a chartered accountant (CA) is no easy task. The studying is demanding, the hours are long and the selection criteria is stringent, ensuring only the best make it into the world of ethical accounting and fair business practice.

With the demands of the working world and trying to make ends meet, qualifying as a CA may seem unattainable. But there are viable, cost effective and flexible solutions and online learning is leading the way.

For those who haven’t studied at tertiary level, but want to climb the corporate ladder, perhaps this is the year to consider an institution with excellent online education options. And if you want to start your journey towards a CA, Milpark Education has you covered. .

“Whether you’ve just stepped out of matric, or are looking to become formally educated in your chosen field, the investment in your education shouldn’t be a difficult decision,” says Judith Terblanche, head of the BCom accounting department at Milpark Education.

“Online learning provides a flexible and accessible way to pursue your studies, while maintaining the quality and access you would expect from in-class courses.”

There are many institutions of higher education that offer online learning platforms and qualifications, but not all schools, programmes or student experiences are created equal.

“Besides being strategic about the profession you choose, be sure to choose an institution that caters to your learning preferences and lifestyle,” says Terblanche.