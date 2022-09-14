×

News & Fox

WATCH: How to beat superbugs on a tight budget

Superbugs are fighting back and our state hospitals don’t have the right specialists or enough funding to stop more germs from becoming untreatable

14 September 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke and Zano Kunene
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
  • Funding for SA’s first action plan on drug resistance has been insufficient and the first set of goals expires in two years. Antibiotic resistance happens when these medicines are overused or prescribed to treat the wrong bacteria.
  • A study of 57 hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal found that only three facilities had any money to use to roll out the plan. 
  • There are workarounds hospitals and clinics can employ in the absence of a budget, and a full team of specialists to make sure antibiotics are prescribed responsibly. Watch this video for the details

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

