News & Fox

WATCH: Why SA’s running out of drugs to treat this superbug

Health-care-associated infections occur when a person acquires an infection while in hospital. One of the most deadly is a bacterium that has developed resistance against three out of the four antibiotics we can use to treat it

24 August 2022 - 07:00 Dylan Bush & Zano Kunene
Picture: 123RF/saiful52
Picture: 123RF/saiful52
  • Bacteria that cause infections acquired in hospitals are on the WHO’s list of germs that are becoming difficult to fight. 
  • Among this group are the ESKAPE bacteria, a set of superbugs for which there are only a few antibiotics that work.
  • Klebsiella pneumoniae, or “K”, is resistant to three out of the four antibiotics hospitals in SA have access to. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Why doesn't SA use this bargaining chip when it makes deals with drugmakers?

Drug trials to test a new HIV prevention method were trialled in SA, but now the country won’t be able to afford to buy it for the people who need it ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Why hospitals need more money to fight drug resistance

Germs are outsmarting medicine faster than SA’s overburdened facilities can keep up with. There are ways to cut resistance, but such plans need more ...
Features
1 month ago

WATCH: Here's who is in charge of buying medications in SA

SA’s public hospitals and clinics won’t be getting a new Covid treatment called molnupiravir. The tablets have regulatory approval but they aren’t ...
News & Fox
4 months ago
