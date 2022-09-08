A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
After rebounding strongly on the relaxation of Covid restrictions in the first quarter, economic activity contracted outright in the second quarter, dragged down by severe load-shedding, floods and a prolonged mining strike. Rising inflation and interest rates are also taking their toll on the economy.
The economy contracted 0.7% q⁄q between April and June (seasonally adjusted) — falling between the Thomson Reuters consensus forecast for -0.8% q⁄q and the Bloomberg consensus forecast for -0.5% q⁄q. It was slightly better than the Reserve Bank’s forecast for -1.1% q⁄q...
Eskom blackouts spark gory GDP slide
The economy contracted as expected in the second quarter, as it battled headwinds from inflation to floods and load-shedding
After rebounding strongly on the relaxation of Covid restrictions in the first quarter, economic activity contracted outright in the second quarter, dragged down by severe load-shedding, floods and a prolonged mining strike. Rising inflation and interest rates are also taking their toll on the economy.
The economy contracted 0.7% q⁄q between April and June (seasonally adjusted) — falling between the Thomson Reuters consensus forecast for -0.8% q⁄q and the Bloomberg consensus forecast for -0.5% q⁄q. It was slightly better than the Reserve Bank's forecast for -1.1% q⁄q...
