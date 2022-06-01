Could rural students solve SA’s doctor dilemma?

Does SA have enough doctors?

SA has eight doctors for every 10,000 people in the country, 2019 World Health Organisation (WHO) data shows. Though this figure is higher than in most other African countries, it’s much lower than in other middle-income regions. In Latin America and the Caribbean, for instance, there are about 30 doctors per 10,000 people (when high-income countries in the region are excluded).

Internationally, countries have roughly double the number of doctors than SA: about 18 per 10,000 people.

But the problem is more nuanced than a national figure.

When SA’s doctors per 10,000 people figure is broken down between the country’s public and private health-care sectors, private sector patients have access to almost six times as many doctors as those who use government clinics and hospitals. Why? The private sector has 17.5 doctors for every 10,000 people and the public sector three.

This means most of the country only has access to three doctors per 10,000 people, as 72% of SA’s population is dependent on the public health sector.

What does this look like in actual doctor numbers? According to the 2020 “SA Health Review”, 15,474 doctors work in the public sector and the Competition Commission says 14,951 doctors work at private practices. Taking these figures together (30,425), this would imply that about half of the country’s doctors serve 27% of its population, while the other half have to serve almost three-quarters.

Various sets of doctor numbers in the country have been published, which means that the doctors per 10,000 people and actual doctor numbers don’t always add up. But the different sets all come to the same conclusion: doctors are unequally distributed between the private and public sector.

The NHI Bill says the scheme will address the unequal distribution of doctors by buying health-care services from private and public providers.

But efforts so far, mostly in NHI pilot districts, haven’t worked well. Between 2012 and 2018, the government put out calls for private general practitioners (GPs) in pilot districts where there were few public sector doctors to offer their services. But only 330 took up the offer, largely because the programme was managed badly.

An evaluation found that “the lack of adequate planning impacted the co-ordination between GPs and the national health department [as] contracted GPs were essentially viewed as ‘subcontractors’ and could not be paid using national health department guidelines or through the government payroll system”.

This loophole, the assessment found, “allowed contracted GPs to claim for an unverified number of hours and for expenses which typically would not be reimbursed to other staff in the public health sector”. As a result, the salary bill at primary health-care facilities through GP contracting became unaffordable “to effectively sustain and scale up”.

Crisp says it’s clear that a different contracting system is needed. “Paying GPs for sessions [in other words, per consultation], with the state covering the cost of the medicine used, is not sustainable. Instead, they need to be contracted in a different way.”

And there’s a lesson from Covid: “During the pandemic, private pharmacies administered over 6½-million vaccinations, so we’ve learnt the role of community pharmacies in primary health care. Dovetailing that with exactly how private practitioners work in their practices is something that we are particularly interested in.”