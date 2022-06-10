Inequality kills: how race, money and power affect who survives Covid

How inequality makes black people more likely to get infected with SARS-CoV-2

SA National Blood Service data shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection is consistently higher among black African individuals than the rest of the population.

This is because their socioeconomic status makes them more likely to be exposed to the virus: poorer people tend to use public transport (as opposed to private cars with only a few passengers), they often live in multigenerational households with little space for social distancing and have manual labour jobs that make it impossible for them to work from home during periods when infection rates are high.

But what happens after someone gets infected, in other words, how likely they’re able to access quality health care to treat their infection, also plays a crucial role in their survival.

SA has a two-tiered health system where in 2019, 40% of all spending on health care in the country was in the private health-care system, which only serves 27% of the population. Higher spending buys more medical expertise, specialised hospitals, sophisticated technology and equipment and advanced and expensive medication.

Only one out of 10 black Africans belong to a medical aid

But in SA just over 15% of the population can afford medical insurance; the rest have to rely on underresourced state hospitals and clinics or pay for private health care in cash. Our study showed black Africans were less likely to be admitted to private hospitals — and that Indian and white people had a higher chance of accessing a private hospital bed. They therefore also had a higher chance of survival, as our results reveal that public patients were more at risk of dying from Covid than private patients.

When we look at the race breakdown of medical aid coverage in the country, it’s clear why black Africans were less likely to end up in private health facilities: most can’t afford medical insurance, which you need to cover the cost of such care. The 2018 “General Household Survey” conducted by Stats SA showed that 10% of black Africans have medical aid, 17% of coloureds, 52% of Indians and 73% of whites.

It was therefore not surprising that in the private sector nonwhites were not deprived of being treated in ICU or ventilated. But of concern was that in the public sector, black people were less likely to be treated in ICU or ventilated, compared to whites. The inequality could be due to black patients more likely accessing care in rural district hospitals that had few ICU or ventilators available.

A study in Brazil also showed that whites were more likely to be admitted to ICU than nonwhites. In SA, 47% of individuals in the 2018 “General Household Survey” reported facing challenges in access to health services. Black South Africans, rural residents, the less educated, the unemployed and the poor were most likely to report such difficulties and struggled with issues of long travel times to the nearest health-care facilities or inconvenient operating hours.