Betting on sports sponsorship

As brands seek ways to set up more personalised connections with consumers, they are engaging social media influencers more than before.

This is one key finding from the latest Nielsen Sports survey, which says audiences tend to trust digital media far more because it’s easily accessible, expands on information and allows instant interaction as opposed to the one-directional character of traditional media.

Simoné Bobo, co-founder of Ona & Grace, a sports agency focused on promoting women athletes, tells the FM that the increasing influence of digital platforms in sports coverage and sponsorship is also a powerful method to challenge traditional views of how sport is played and consumed.

She says in SA sport is still viewed as a masculine event, and advertisers and sponsors fuel that tradition. The challenge, she says, is to break gender stereotypes associated with sport.

Bobo believes that new avenues of sponsorship opportunity can be opened through digital channels, unearthing untold stories of women athletes, which will allow sports and reach out to a wider audience.

Nielsen says despite growing interest, media and news coverage heavily favours men’s sports. In the US, the research company examined the coverage of women’s sports on the ESPN show SportsCenter.

In the 2021 calendar year, the analysis found that SportsCenter provided 91 seconds of coverage for the average top-level women’s basketball game, and 266 seconds of coverage for the average men’s game. Coverage, says Nielsen, is not keeping pace with fandom.

The latest sports survey says that as traditional and digital worlds merge, the sponsorship life cycle is broadening, creating more opportunities to make money.

It says: “Leveraging new technology, brands should start to use digital platforms to develop fan engagement strategies that do not exist in linear broadcasting.

“For example, brands can streamline the purchase journey by simply adding a link to a product or food item to the digital sports content that fans are already watching. This trackable digital engagement will be paramount in measuring sponsor effectiveness.”