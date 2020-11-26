Sports sponsorship collapses

It’s likely to take upwards of a year before sports sponsorship in SA returns to normal. That’s the blunt assessment from the first Nielsen Sports SA "Sponsorship Outlook Report".

Close to 50% of those involved in the sector, including brands and owners of properties which rely on sponsorship for survival, say they will adopt a watch-and-see approach before getting involved again. That’s bad news not only for big-badge sports like football, cricket and rugby, but also second-tier sports, many of which depend completely on sponsorship money for survival.

Sports in SA take the lion’s share of overall sponsorship money, with over 60% of the total; 6% goes to arts and culture, 4% to good causes and the remainder to "other properties".

In the sports space, 60% of a brand’s spend then goes on purchasing the rights to association, and the remainder to leveraging the sponsorship and evaluating its success.

Since so many sports events the world over have been cancelled, curtailed or rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, severely limiting audience reach, it’s understandable that brands are holding back.

Even more concerning is that organisations expect a 46% decrease in their sports spend in their new financial year, and a 62% pullback in e-sports and gaming.

The report suggests that those venturing into sponsorships once a degree of confidence returns need to become more digitally focused in leveraging the partnership. This is more important now than traditional media coverage — as is ensuring that the sponsorship contract has flexibility built into it.