Sports sponsorship sector buzzing

SA’s sports sponsorship sector is a hive of energy and new activity. The Duke Group has announced the launch of a sponsorship marketing agency called Champ. MD Meagan Fester says: "Our aim is to offer brands a hand in finding the right moments, messages and channels to connect with their consumers."

Telkom has appointed Levergy as its new sponsorship agency. Its portfolio includes investments in women’s sport and e-sports.

And World Rugby has named Megapro as its exclusive sponsorship sales agency for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 tournament in Cape Town next year. It’s the first time the event will take place in Africa.