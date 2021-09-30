PROFILE: Wits University lightning scientist Hugh Hunt

Lashed by its epic annual lightning storms, Joburg is the ideal place to study this natural phenomenon.

And Hugh Hunt, senior lecturer at the School of Electrical & Information Engineering at Wits University, aims to turn Joburg into an actual laboratory.

Hunt, who grew up in the city and went to Greenside High, says he "got stuck" at Wits after vacation work there. "I am one of those people a colleague talks about: all the bad students stay around, do postgraduate [degrees] and become lecturers. Real engineering students go off and actually become engineers."

Hunt got a sense of what it was like to be in the postgraduate school rather than just an undergraduate doing a degree. "I went on to complete my master’s with Prof Ken Nixon, and then worked with Prof Ian Jandrell, who is now the deputy vice-chancellor, back in the early 1990s.

"I almost feel like I was a product of [Jandrell’s] supervision at Wits Lightning Research. I did my master’s, chatted to the school about staying on as a lecturer and signed up to do my PhD at the same time. I’ve been here at Wits ever since. The academic lifestyle suited me.

"Quite a few countries have locations with high lightning density but they don’t necessarily have their power stations, power lines, main industry and their mining industry in the middle of such a high-density area," says Hunt. "In SA we’ve had to learn how to deal with lightning because our main industry is in a high-density lighting area.

"Johannesburg is built in this high-up region, which is one of the reasons we have so much lightning but it’s also why SA is one of the biggest contributors to lightning research.

"The first name you’ll always come across in research is Benjamin Franklin and that goes back to [the middle of the 18th century]. But really the next major breakthrough was in the 1920s/1930s by Sir Basil Schonland, here at Wits. He’s famous for a couple of reasons. One is his lightning research. The other is radar development.

"[Schonland] developed a camera that allowed them to try to essentially slow down lightning, so that was the first time they really figured out lightning, when they photographed the lightning process."

SA’s contribution to lightning research is huge, says Hunt. Research on lightning around the world takes place in controlled environments and laboratories where the effects of lightning are simulated or approximated. The achievable distances that lightning travels from the clouds to the ground means that generating and studying real lightning in a high-voltage laboratory is impossible.