We can’t banish Covid-19. But we can end the pandemic with vaccinations

Whereas diseases become epidemics and pandemics through purely biostatistical means – a matter of how many people are infected and where those people are – they end once the biomedical harms they cause are sufficiently reduced. In other words, when relatively few people are getting seriously ill.

There are currently multiple vaccines that are extremely effective in reducing the effects of the virus from a life-threatening disease, to (for the vast majority of people) nothing more than a mild cold.

Even in the face of further waves of infection, were the entire population fully vaccinated, the biomedical harm the disease would cause would be (relative to many diseases we are already dealing with) sufficiently low to call an end to the epidemic.

This would mark the point at which governments could stop implementing many of the economically and socially devastating non-pharmaceutical interventions.

How far down the road are we?

The answer to this question depends on which country you’re living in.

If you are in Europe, you’re closer than those of us living in an African country.

Despite the initial shortages, South Africa currently has more than enough vaccines to satisfy demand. Initially, the slow roll out might have been blamed on supply issues, but now the country faces one big problem: not enough people are choosing to vaccinate.

The scourge of disinformation and anti-vax propaganda has people afraid to accept these life-saving vaccines. All too often, this ends in tragedy.

A call to arms

Unfortunately, it is quite natural to listen to anecdotal evidence and take it seriously – to think that because “Uncle Richard” took the vaccine and then had a heart attack, the vaccine caused the heart attack. But this is not good evidence of a causal relationship.

Evidence-based medicine is routed in large-scale randomised trials, with many thousands of people participating (and now, many millions have taken the vaccine).

Both the trials and now large-scale roll-outs have conclusively shown that vaccines massively reduce people’s chances of hospitalisation and death, and further, that by all standard measures of pharmaceutical safety, that they are not harmful.

We do not advocate for legally mandated vaccinations (or indeed for any legally mandated medical treatment). But we must come to terms with the fact that Covid-19 is probably here to stay, and that the only way to end this epidemic is to stop the enormous harm it is doing.

The only way to prevent healthcare systems being periodically clogged up with suffering Covid-19 patients, and to end this epidemic, is to ensure that as many people as possible are vaccinated, and as soon as possible.

Benjamin T H Smart is an associate professor at the University of Johannesburg and Herkulaas MvE Combrink is research coordinator/strategic data science support specialist at the University of the Free State.

This article first appeared on The Conversation Africa.