PODCAST: What eye? What needle?

26 July 2021 - 15:35

If there is a rational centre to South African politics, DA leader John Steenhuisen wants his party to be in the middle of it. He sees our politics changing inevitably, as the ANC’s loss of coherence and unity becomes more clear.

What he can’t be sure of, he tells Peter Bruce in this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge, is what the end looks like, perhaps especially after the violence and insurrections of the past few weeks. Steenhuisen has lost his Chief Whip voice and, in the process, found his leader voice.

It may be beginning to suit him. With the DAs normally accurate polling showing the ANC losing its national and metropolitan majorities, listen as he and Bruce walk through the possibilities opened up by a future of coalitions, pacts and deals.

