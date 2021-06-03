News & Fox eMedia turns tables on SABC and MultiChoice HCI’s Copelyn says eMedia’s all-adult audience has just overtaken the combined share of the SABC channels, and also DStv, thanks to its Openview platform and popular e.tv soapies BL PREMIUM

eMedia Investments — the free-to-air television broadcaster which owns e.tv, eNCA, OpenView and other assets — has had a blockbuster year, turning a R15m half-year loss into an after-tax profit of R134m.

This illustrates that there is still plenty of life in "old media" assets, despite the fear that Covid would led to many people abandoning these traditional sources...