eMedia turns tables on SABC and MultiChoice
HCI’s Copelyn says eMedia’s all-adult audience has just overtaken the combined share of the SABC channels, and also DStv, thanks to its Openview platform and popular e.tv soapies
03 June 2021 - 05:00
eMedia Investments — the free-to-air television broadcaster which owns e.tv, eNCA, OpenView and other assets — has had a blockbuster year, turning a R15m half-year loss into an after-tax profit of R134m.
This illustrates that there is still plenty of life in "old media" assets, despite the fear that Covid would led to many people abandoning these traditional sources...
