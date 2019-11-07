Money & Investing How Domino’s and Starbucks sank Taste Holdings Taste’s ambitious plans to launch Starbucks and Domino’s in SA meant it flew too close to the sun BL PREMIUM

Taste Holdings’ decision to sell its prize jewels — international brands Starbucks and Domino’s — is a crushing admission of defeat for the entrepreneurial little company that once hoped to challenge SA’s restaurant establishment.

It’s also a stunning change of tack for a firm built on the back of a single Scooters Pizza franchise by former CEO Carlo Gonzaga.