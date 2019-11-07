JAMIE CARR: Taste Holdings no longer a gourmet share
The extent of the value destruction is shown by the announcement that Taste is planning to offload 13 of its Starbucks stores for a mere R7m
07 November 2019 - 05:00
Apple: Devotees hold key to success
Many of the world’s most successful practitioners of the dark arts of fund management share a relatively simple approach. First up you buy a job lot of high-quality companies, then you retreat to a hammock with a wide sea view and sip piña coladas while you wait for the returns to flood in. There’s no need for the sturm und drang of constant trading, it keeps the fees down and the work/life balance firmly in the life column, and it tends to outperform all the more complex strategies over time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.