Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Taste Holdings no longer a gourmet share The extent of the value destruction is shown by the announcement that Taste is planning to offload 13 of its Starbucks stores for a mere R7m BL PREMIUM

Apple: Devotees hold key to success

Many of the world’s most successful practitioners of the dark arts of fund management share a relatively simple approach. First up you buy a job lot of high-quality companies, then you retreat to a hammock with a wide sea view and sip piña coladas while you wait for the returns to flood in. There’s no need for the sturm und drang of constant trading, it keeps the fees down and the work/life balance firmly in the life column, and it tends to outperform all the more complex strategies over time.