Private sector wants stab at running Western Cape's shambolic rail service An HCI-linked transport company has suggested it be allowed to run parts of the shambolic Western Cape rail service

A subsidiary of Johnny Copelyn’s Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) has proposed to the government that it take over some of the Western Cape’s embattled passenger rail services.Passenger rail, which is subsidised by the state, is in desperate need of an overhaul. Rail commuters have to contend with trains that are late, infrastructure that is failing and an environment in which vandalism, arson and theft are everyday realities.Commuter services are at their worst performance levels of all time. Metrorail recorded 543-million paying passengers in 2014, and by 2018 this number had dropped by just over 50% to 269-million, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says.Responding to questions from shareholders at HCI’s AGM last week, Francois Meyer, CEO of Hosken Passenger Logistics & Rail (HPLR), said the group had held discussions with the Western Cape provincial administration and the national government around participating in rail services.Despite the "rail" in its name, HPLR onl...