Interest in smart farms grows

The Internet of Things (IoT) — the growing network of data-collecting sensors and devices — could breathe new life into SA’s agriculture sector, says Business Connexion (BCX) CEO Ian Russell.

IoT is already becoming a part of everyday life, with wearable devices such as "smart watches" tracking our steps or even gauging the quality of our sleep, and sending this information directly to our mobile phones, for instance.

Like their global peers, SA technology companies — including mobile operators Vodacom and MTN — are trialling different IoT applications.

Vodacom’s IoT business now generates about R800m/year in revenue, with 3.3m physical objects linked to the Internet at the end of September 2017.

Telkom subsidiary BCX is betting on IoT opportunities in the agriculture sector, Russell says. The company is running pilot projects on five farms across SA.

"We’re putting a lot of time and energy at the moment into smart farms and smart agriculture."

But Russell acknowledges that commercialising the IoT business is "tricky", partly because it is not always easy to identify who would be willing to pay for these services.

If technology companies can get it right, the agriculture sector would become more productive and this would promote greater exports, cheaper food for South Africans, and more jobs, he says.

To enable the collection of data from sensors spread out over enormous farms, BCX is working on developing large-scale Wi-Fi networks using low-power wide-area network technology.

Russell says one of BCX’s pilot programmes is aimed at creating irrigation systems that reduce water and energy use, as current systems can be wasteful.

"Most farmers at the moment irrigate on the basis of a timer, it’s very simple. So your pivot goes on at 6pm — most people water at night since it’s more effective — and goes off at around 1am, come rain or shine, it doesn’t matter how wet the soil is, that timer is going to kick in."