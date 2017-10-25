EXCLUSIVE: Another major auditing firm drawn into SAA scandal

A read through the latest newsletter, available in mid-October, shows just how toothless the process is. It notes that the IRBA disciplinary advisory committee met twice during the quarter and concluded 39 matters. The committee decided to pursue 28 of these and charged the parties in 26 cases. These matters were then finalised by consent order.

The newsletter’s reference to these "matters" reads like something generated by a secret society; it is more suited to a Dan Brown novel than a 21st-century regulatory system for a critical role player in our economy.

Here’s what the newsletter had to say about "Matter 1" — which the Financial Mail established refers to the audit relationship between PwC and SAA: "The respondent did not appropriately respond to the risk related to procurement in terms of the requirements of international standards on auditing. In addition the respondent failed to disclose noncompliance with legislation regarding procurement in the joint audit report of the entity."

PwC was fined R200,000, of which R50,000 has been suspended.

The DA’s Alf Lees says it is astounding that, despite the publicity surrounding SAA and the losses it has incurred, the joint auditors — PwC and Nkonki, which was also fingered — apparently failed to appropriately respond to the risk related to procurement.

The IRBA newsletter contained similarly dense statements relating to the other 25 matters — seemingly designed to protect guilty auditors, while giving the semblance of oversight.

The problem for the IRBA and the audit firms it so loosely regulates is that the public has had enough of people in authority being able to avoid consequences.

But even Mantell is hesitant to comment on the IRBA’s handling of his complaint. "There certainly didn’t seem to be any sense of urgency in dealing with it. I’ve never even seen the charge sheet," says Mantell, who describes the IRBA process as frustrating and lacking in transparency.

The IRBA refused to confirm that PwC was the respondent. Though the regulator says it has the authority to decide whether names will be disclosed (they rarely are), they can’t be

disclosed in this case.

"Unfortunately in concluded matters where the finding was for publication in general terms (no names) we are unable to confirm or provide more information," says Lorraine van Schalkwyk, manager of strategic projects & media relations at the IRBA.

Fortunately, PwC — no doubt realising change is in the wind — confirmed that the matter related to its SAA audit. It says it views any complaints against the firm in a serious light.

"We co-operated with the regulator and enabled it to conclude its investigation speedily ... we accepted the fine imposed and used the opportunity to effect the necessary remediation as important lessons are learnt," says the auditor’s head of media relations, Sanchia Temkin.

Lees says the IRBA must now rule on the complaint he lodged a year ago regarding SAA’s "going concern" status in the 2016 financial year. "This status was assumed by the SAA board of directors and accepted by PwC and Nkonki, when it can be argued that SAA was clearly not a going concern," he says.

crottya@bdfm.co.za