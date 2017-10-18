Audit firms lay low lest they too get tagged for shady state work

How, with a fee of R119m, is an audit firm unable to verify or validate irregular expenditure when various investigative journalists are able to expose irregular expenditure far exceeding these numbers?

If the systems of internal control at Eskom failed so spectacularly to allow unverified irregular expenditure of R3bn, and if the same systems failed to provide the documentation to support this figure, how can anyone know if the disclosed irregular expenditure is not materially understated? How did Eskom arrive at this figure in the first place, and what assurance is there that other figures in the statements are correct?

This audit qualification appears to be a cop-out given the reporting of significant fraud and irregular conduct at Eskom. Everything points to misstatements owing to fraud and error that are so pervasive and material that an adverse audit opinion is the only appropriate opinion – yet the auditor gave what was in effect a clean audit opinion with a tame qualification proviso.

In the most recently available set of SAA financial statements, the auditors go one better and give the struggling carrier a clean audit opinion.

On the one hand, there is all the reported procurement malfeasance running into billions at SAA, yet the auditors make no findings and raise no concern that irregular and wasteful expenditure SAA discloses in its 2016 statements as R13m out of a potential R22bn could be materially understated.

If the ratio of irregular and wasteful expenditure is a minuscule fraction of 1%, then is it reasonable to conclude that the auditors have no idea what the figure should be? And is it reasonable to conclude that the directors of SAA have misrepresented the figures?

It appears SAA’s auditors have been drunk as well as asleep at the wheel, because had they identified the audit and business risk of procurement at SAA and then conducted a thorough and systematic audit of procurement, their findings would surely have confirmed irregular procurement that was so material and pervasive that the only option would have been an adverse audit opinion.

These are but two examples of where it appears auditors have let SA down.