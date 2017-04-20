Aspen’s pricing scandal jolts investors

Clearly Aspen is trying to make investors believe the matter is insignificant — and some investors might be persuaded.

Or perhaps not. Asief Mohamed of Aeon Investment Management, which holds Aspen shares, says it’s not about the quantum involved, but the reputational risk. "Part of management’s responsibility is making sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen and, if it does, that it communicates well with shareholders and the public," he says.

Momentum SP Reid advised investors to "reduce" their exposure to Aspen, saying the whole ordeal "does not look good".

"Quite apart from possible regulatory contraventions, [their actions] could also be seen as immoral and unethical, which begs the question, has this price gouging been taking place with the group’s other products? It certainly could taint the group’s reputation," said analyst Sejal Joshi. This is particularly dangerous in a period of a "growing populist backlash in developing countries, including against the cost of health care".

Waseem Thokan, head of research at Legae Securities, is equally scathing. "We don’t expect Aspen to be a paragon of virtue, but we would have expected it to be more sensitive to this sort of situation, especially as it is currently one of the hottest public issues in developed markets," says Thokan.

Thokan isn’t surprised by the latest developments. Last month Legae, with Farsight research, released a report on the SA health-care industry, which placed Aspen among the worst performers in terms of leadership maturity.

The report is based on a detailed analysis of public information, in particular the companies’ integrated annual reports.

"At first glance many of our clients were surprised," says Thokan. "Aspen, in the words of the report, ‘pays little more than lip-service to building moral DNA in the organisation and there is scant evidence that a moral code is applied in its business dealings’."