MBAs: From South Africa to the world
Foreign business schools see Africa as a future source of MBA students
28 September 2023 - 05:00
South Africa is becoming the target for international business schools anxious to sign up the country’s high-calibre students, but also to create a launchpad into the rest of Africa. Faced with ageing populations in traditional markets, they are lured by the size and relative youthfulness of the African population.
At an MBA expo in Joburg this month, a record 12 foreign business schools from as far afield as Spain, France, Switzerland, Canada, the UK and the US touted their programmes to hundreds of potential South African students keen to broaden their business education horizons. ..
