Has the problem of racial representation solved itself?
With the overwhelming number of MBA students today being black, some business schools believe affirmative selection is no longer necessary. Others disagree
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Increasing the number of black MBA students has been a long-term goal of South African business schools. Now, with black students in an overwhelming majority, many say affirmative selection is no longer necessary. There is also debate over the need to continue with a programme that reserves up to 10% of places for people without the requisite academic qualifications.
As recently as 20 years ago, many MBA classrooms were strikingly white. That has changed. Of the 6,050 South African students now studying for an MBA at the 17 schools taking part in our research, 4,510 — almost 75% — are black. ..
