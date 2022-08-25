The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along
Law enforcement authorities face tough questions about the endless delays in high-profile corruption matters. A new report by civil society organisation Open Secrets investigates whether the reluctance to fire bad officials at the NPA and the Hawks has contributed to delays in state capture prosecutions. The FM put this to the national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
“The rule of law means you prosecute when you have the evidence,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head tells the FM in a wide-ranging interview. “It doesn’t matter whether a [political] conference is happening or not. Whether we move in a month, two months, three months, four months, whether we move on the day of the conference, it doesn’t matter.”..
Can Shamila Batohi deal with the bad cops and bad lawyers?
