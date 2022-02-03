Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Speakers company defeats Big Tech In bringing this important case, Sonos has shown yet another example of Google’s unethical corporate behaviour B L Premium

Smart speakers are a boon to many people, especially Google’s range of voice-assistant models that can read you the news or the weather. You can also ask any of Google’s speakers to play music or podcasts, or to search for something.

But the "cost" is that Google (and Amazon) record everything you say and use these recordings to build up its voice-recognition software...