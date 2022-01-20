TOBY SHAPSHAK: The year of the Big (Tech) Breakup
In 2022, the many lawsuits against monopolistic tech firms, starting with Facebook, will gain momentum
20 January 2022 - 05:00
If 2021 was the year of the Great Resignation, then 2022 is likely to be the year of the Great Breakup. After many years of slow build-up, the US government is taking on the Big Tech firms.
It won’t conclude this year — big corporates have big budgets for big lawyers — but this is the beginning of the beginning...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now