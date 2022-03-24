Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why Google gets it wrong about me The search giant has convinced Apple et al that I’m a good target — even though I’m a tech journo searching for specs B L Premium

If Google is selling my personal preferences based on my search history to would-be advertisers, it is getting it wrong. Here’s why. Google thinks I want to buy a new iPhone (which I already own) and a new MacBook Pro (which I already own), need insurance (which I already have), and am constantly buying consumer electronics (I’m not, I’m just searching for prices to review products).

Occasionally, it also seems, I want to buy ugly shoes. Or the makers of these shoes — which not even Tito Mboweni would be seen in — think I want to wear them...