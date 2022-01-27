Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: Big Tech meets Squid Game There’s murder on the tech dance floor in the US B L Premium

There’s murder on the tech dance floor in the US. Netflix got killed last week in a way that would make the producers of Squid Game proud. Twitter has been awash with panic among those who truly believe that stocks only ever go up. Speaking of Twitter, that’s another stock that’s been having a bad time.

The nature of people is that we like to learn the hard way. Instead of consulting with experienced investors and at least considering why they may feel the way they do, a young cohort of global investors has been hurt by the market. My hope is that some lessons have now been learnt and that investors realise that this game is much harder in real life than in the fantasyland that was 2020 and most of 2021...