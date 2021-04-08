Features / Cover Story Land grabs in SA: The age-old game Expropriation is hard-wired into the country’s DNA. It has led to centuries of violence, which suggests that any promise that a new law will be the solution to the land question is a false prophecy BL PREMIUM

The millions of South Africans who have shared the intense frustration at SA’s inept, chaotic attempts at land reform would have felt much schadenfreude at the events that took place in courtroom 19 of Cape Town’s Land Claims Court in August 2019.

The issue was District Six, an area in Cape Town that was something of an early beacon for diversity before the National Party (NP) designated it a "white area" in 1966 and uprooted 35,000 people, shunting them off to the sandy wasteland of the Cape Flats...